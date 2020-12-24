Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan claims her mother’s opinion of her films matters to her the most

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

The one opinion that matters the most to Sara Ali Khan is that of her mother

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is counting down days for the release of her next film Coolie No 1.

And while she is understandably hoping for the audience’s reaction to be positive, the one opinion that matters the most to her is that of her mother, Amrita Singh.

During a chat with ETimes, the Kedarnath actor, 25, said: "I live with my mother and I'm very, very influenced by everything that she says, so her opinion matters the most to me.”

“But the irony is that her opinion is always to me that it is ultimately the audiences and then the media, or the people that you have to worry about,” she went on to say.

She then quoted her mother, saying: “‘I am your mother; I will love whatever you do. It is important for the audience to like you, it is important for the media to like you.’”

"So if the answer to your question is that, you know, my mom's opinion matters, but my mom's opinion is that the audience's opinion should matter. So that's the ironic but true answer,” she added. 

More From Bollywood:

Anushka Sharma opens up about what’s in store for her in 2021

Anushka Sharma opens up about what’s in store for her in 2021
Katrina Kaif: ‘Educating boys will change their attitude towards girls’

Katrina Kaif: ‘Educating boys will change their attitude towards girls’
Taimur Ali Khan, 4, yells at paparazzi taking his photos: ‘Not allowed!’

Taimur Ali Khan, 4, yells at paparazzi taking his photos: ‘Not allowed!’

Anushka Sharma flaunts growing baby bump as she steps out in white embroidered dress

Anushka Sharma flaunts growing baby bump as she steps out in white embroidered dress
Alia Bhatt wants people to stop asking her about marriage plans: ‘I am only 25!’

Alia Bhatt wants people to stop asking her about marriage plans: ‘I am only 25!’

Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kartik Aaryan warned Varun Dhawan about Sara Ali Khan

Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kartik Aaryan warned Varun Dhawan about Sara Ali Khan
Anil Kapoor remembers his father on 95th birth anniversary

Anil Kapoor remembers his father on 95th birth anniversary
Why Taapsee Pannu is fearful of going through a ‘purple patch’

Why Taapsee Pannu is fearful of going through a ‘purple patch’

Sussanne Khan refutes claims of her arrest after police raids nightclub

Sussanne Khan refutes claims of her arrest after police raids nightclub

Arjun Rampal to be summoned by NCB again after discrepancy in statement

Arjun Rampal to be summoned by NCB again after discrepancy in statement

Sara Ali Khan drops jaws in wedding gown

Sara Ali Khan drops jaws in wedding gown

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all