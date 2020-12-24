Kaitlynn Carter admits she was ‘deeply in love’ with Miley Cyrus

American singer Miley Cyrus’s ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter just made a bombshell confession about the time they spent together.

The reality TV star had penned a piece for Elle speaking about how her trip to Italy with the Wrecking Ball singer made her realize she had strong feelings for her.

She has now admitted that she doesn’t regret one bit of what she said in the article.

“I’m not at all embarrassed by the Elle piece,” Carter said during Monday’s episode of the Scrubbing In podcast.

“When I look back, I know that I had feelings for her that were maybe different from feelings I had for other friends. It was entirely unintentional, but I was very deeply in love with this person,” said Carter.

For the unversed, Carter and Cyrus had jetted off to Italy for a vacation immediately after the latter parted ways with her now-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019.