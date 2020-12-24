Liam Payne’s son Bear rekindled his love for Christmas

Liam Payne’s 3-year-old son Bear was the only one who was able to rekindle his holiday spirit and Payne refuses to have it any other way.

Payne shed light on his honest feelings regarding the holidays during an interview with People magazine.

There he was quoted saying, "For me, it really reignited Christmas. I moved away from home at 17, so Christmas kind of took on a new meaning.”

In the past, while “It was great to be able to shower people with gifts and make everybody feel welcome, Christmas always felt a little bit hollow for some reason.”

“Now he's kind of filled that hole for me and I understand it all over again. He completely gets it now! He's been watching Home Alone and 'Merry Christmas, you filthy animal' was one of his first phrases. I think it is absolutely hilarious. I wouldn't have it any other way."



