Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Liam Payne’s son Bear rekindled his love for Christmas

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Liam Payne’s son Bear rekindled his love for Christmas

Liam Payne’s 3-year-old son Bear was the only one who was able to rekindle his holiday spirit and Payne refuses to have it any other way.

Payne shed light on his honest feelings regarding the holidays during an interview with People magazine.

There he was quoted saying, "For me, it really reignited Christmas. I moved away from home at 17, so Christmas kind of took on a new meaning.”

In the past, while “It was great to be able to shower people with gifts and make everybody feel welcome, Christmas always felt a little bit hollow for some reason.”

“Now he's kind of filled that hole for me and I understand it all over again. He completely gets it now! He's been watching Home Alone and 'Merry Christmas, you filthy animal' was one of his first phrases. I think it is absolutely hilarious. I wouldn't have it any other way."


More From Entertainment:

BTS’s Jimin gifts ARMYs a ‘Christmas Love’ for the festive season

BTS’s Jimin gifts ARMYs a ‘Christmas Love’ for the festive season
Eminem issues clarification regarding making of 'Gnat' video

Eminem issues clarification regarding making of 'Gnat' video

Golden Globes nominations leave Asian-American filmmakers disappointed

Golden Globes nominations leave Asian-American filmmakers disappointed

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve couple goals in recent snap

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve couple goals in recent snap
How 'retired' Ed Sheeran is still making millions

How 'retired' Ed Sheeran is still making millions
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘thinly veiled’ insult to Queen: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘thinly veiled’ insult to Queen: report
Ariana Grande ‘excitedly’ awaits Christmas alongside Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande ‘excitedly’ awaits Christmas alongside Dalton Gomez
Beyoncé donates a whopping amount to struggling families ahead of Christmas

Beyoncé donates a whopping amount to struggling families ahead of Christmas
Meghan Markle mathematically proven to be more 'perfect' than Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle mathematically proven to be more 'perfect' than Kate Middleton
Britney Spear’s boyfriend Sam Asghari tests positive for Covid-19

Britney Spear’s boyfriend Sam Asghari tests positive for Covid-19

Social media in tears as they say goodbye to Ertugrul in Kurulus: Osman

Social media in tears as they say goodbye to Ertugrul in Kurulus: Osman
Mahira Khan pays tribute to Noor Jahan: 'She lives every day and forever'

Mahira Khan pays tribute to Noor Jahan: 'She lives every day and forever'

Latest

view all