Victoria Beckham finally reunites with the Spice Girls amid family drama

The group sang Viva Forever in her London home after 30 years

February 05, 2026

Victoria Beckham has finally joined the Spice Girls again, surprising fans who thought she would never perform with the band after refusing to tour in 2019.

The group sang Viva Forever in her London home, 30 years after they first came together.

The moment was extra special for Victoria’s family as her son Cruz played guitar while his girlfriend Jackie Apostel watched.

One member, Mel B, was not there, though she has recently said she wants the band to reunite soon.

Victoria has been hinting at coming back for a while as she also posted a video of herself singing a stripped-down version of one of the band’s hits and reunited with the girls last month.

Mel C also shared she hopes a reunion can happen, saying that they want to do it the right way.

Mel B even liked a podcast clip asking for a reunion that could help Victoria move past recent family drama, which got fans excited.

Back in 2019, Victoria said that she chose not to tour to focus on her fashion business and family, saying it “took a lot of courage” to step back.

The mother of four did admit a Vegas residency sounds tempting.

Even if it’s just a small gathering for now, fans are thrilled to see Victoria and the Spice Girls together again, sharing a nostalgic moment that brings the band’s magic back to life.

