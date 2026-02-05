Kylie Jenner outshines her sister Kourtney Kardashian in LA outing

Kylie Jenner stepped out with sister Kourtney Kardashian and stole attention as the two headed to a joint work event in Los Angeles.

The sisters arrived together at an Ulta store in Calabasas to celebrate their new Lemme x Kylie Cosmetics collaboration.

Kylie, 28, was seen holding hands with Kourtney, 46, as they walked in, with many fans noticing how much taller Kylie looked beside her older sister.

Both sisters wore black outfits but kept their styles very different.

However, Kylie chose a fitted look with a low neckline, adding heels and sunglasses to complete the outfit.

Kourtney went for a more classic vibe in a long sleeved black dress, tights, heels, gloves and a beret.

The outing marked a big moment for the Kardashians family as it is the first time Kourtney’s wellness brand Lemme has teamed up with Kylie Cosmetics.

The sisters recently teased the launch online with glamorous photos inspired by old Hollywood stars, putting their new Skin Glaze Gummies in the spotlight.

Kourtney described the gummies as something she is very proud of, while Kylie said the collab makes everyday beauty feel fun and special.

The limited edition gummies are now available at Ulta stores and online, alongside Kylie’s new pomegranate lip butter.