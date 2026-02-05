Barry Manilow postpones more shows as he shares cancer update

The music has postponed his second set of shows this year

Barry Manilow is hitting pause on his Las Vegas residency as he focuses on recovery following lung cancer surgery.

The Copacabana singer announced Wednesday that he is postponing his Feb. 12 to Feb. 21 shows at Westgate Las Vegas, marking his second set of shows he’s postponed this year.

“I’m doing great and recovering very well after my surgery,” Manilow, 82, shared via Instagram on January 4. “I’ve been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic.”

However, his doctors have advised him to take as much rest as possible, forcing him to postpone his Vegas shows to “stay focused on healing and getting ready for the tour that’s kicking off at the end of February.”

Manilow revealed in December that doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung that required surgery. “It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early,” he told fans at the time, adding, “That’s the good news.” He later shared that doctors were confident the cancer had not spread.

The diagnosis previously forced him to reschedule January dates from his Christmas A Gift of Love shows. “I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans,” he said then.

Manilow’s 2026 farewell tour is currently set to wrap on April 29 in Duluth, Georgia.