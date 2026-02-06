Luke Combs has to say no to Super Bowl concert: Emergency

Luke Combs will no longer take the stage at EA Sports’ Madden Bowl concert ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl, with the country star stepping back at the last minute to prioritise his growing family.

EA Sports confirmed the change on Thursday, February 5, revealing that Combs had to remain at home as his family prepares to welcome a new baby.

“Update: Luke has to hold it down at home with a new one on the way,” the organisation shared via its official Instagram account.

“All love for Luke and his family — and we can’t wait to put on an unforgettable #MaddenBowl with @zachlanebryan leading an incredible night of music and football for the fans.”

The 35-year-old singer had been set to perform at the pre-Super Bowl event on Friday, February 6, alongside Zach Bryan, Teddy Swims, Stephen Wilson Jr., Gavin Adcock and LARussell.

The concert takes place just days before the Super Bowl, which will see the New England Patriots face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 8.

Combs later addressed his absence directly, sharing a brief message with fans on his Instagram Stories.

“So sorry to miss y’all at Madden Bowl, but family always comes first,” he wrote. “Have a great time.”

The decision comes as Combs and his wife, Nicole Combs, prepare for the arrival of their third child.

The couple are already parents to sons Tex, 3, and Beau, 2. Nicole announced her pregnancy in September 2025, writing at the time, “Third time’s a charm. Baby #3 coming this winter.”

Luke and Nicole have been together since 2014 and married in 2020, steadily growing their family over the past few years.

Despite his packed touring and recording schedule, Combs has often spoken about how much he values time at home.

In August 2025, he told Us Weekly that some of his favourite moments were the quiet ones with his family, particularly simple outings with his sons.

He said those experiences were hard to beat and reminded him why he enjoys stepping back from work to “just be dad for a bit.”

While family remains his top priority, Combs continues to balance parenthood with music.

He has previously shared that his main goal as an artist is to make songs that connect with people on a real level, whether that means helping fans celebrate good times or reflect on their own stories.

His live shows, he has said, are about letting go of everyday worries and feeling part of something bigger.

Combs has also hinted that new music is on the horizon, describing his recent work as the start of a fresh chapter.

Referring to his single Back in the Saddle, he explained that it reflects the idea of picking up where you left off, with renewed energy and drive.

For now, though, the singer is firmly focused on home, choosing family over the spotlight as the Super Bowl weekend approaches.