Why Katie Price, Lee Andrews failed to reunite after marriage?

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews has shared new photos with Katie, adding more confusion about their reunion.

The pair shocked everyone by getting engaged and married just days after meeting, leaving Katie’s family stunned.

After the wedding, the media star returned to the UK and said she was happy to be home.

Lee said that he would fly to the UK too but stayed in Dubai longer than expected, leaving fans puzzled.

Rumours, however, started that he couldn’t travel because of a prison sentence over a £200,000 loan.

Lee denied the claims, saying, “I don’t know what this is with the debts and lawsuits… My UAE bank account details and latest statement far exceed £200,000, so it makes no sense that I would owe that or be on a travel ban.”

He also added, “I’ve been travelling all over Christmas, prior to January, and I’m actually travelling tonight to the UK so no, I don’t have a travel ban.”

Despite all the confusion, the couple seems to be back together, with some photos he posted looking like old ones from their post-wedding spa, while others hinted that he may actually be with Katie now.

A source also said that Katie wants a proper UK wedding with bridesmaids and a big ceremony to show her love for Lee and make her family feel reassured after her complicated relationship history.