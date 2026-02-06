Where did Jacob Elordi's ‘Wuthering Heights' accent come from?

Jacob Elordi shares how he got northern accent in 'Wuthering Heights'

Jacob Elordi has revealed that his Northern accent for Wuthering Heights came from an unexpectedly ordinary place, the bath.

The Brisbane-born actor, who stars as Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell’s new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic, said he perfected the accent through relentless repetition at home.

“I just practice it in the bath, over and over and over and over,” Elordi explained, offering a glimpse into his routine.

He added that he became particularly fond of local pronunciation quirks, saying, “I like the meks and the teks, instead of take. I like the M-E-K, T-E-K,” carefully spelling it out.

Elordi, 28, stars opposite Margot Robbie’s Catherine in the film, which is set on the windswept Yorkshire moors and has already generated buzz, and some controversy, ahead of its release.

Casting choices and the film’s darker, more provocative elements have sparked debate online, but that hasn’t dampened anticipation.

At the London premiere on Thursday night, large crowds gathered in the rain to catch a glimpse of the two Australian stars as excitement around the project continues to build.

The shoot itself was not without incident.

Elordi suffered second-degree burns during filming and was briefly hospitalised after a shower accident.

He later explained that while scrubbing his feet in a steam shower, he leaned back and accidentally burned his back against the steam knob.

The injury came after long, physically demanding days on the moors, where he had been rolling in dirt to fully inhabit Heathcliff’s raw intensity.

Director Emerald Fennell admitted she was initially alarmed when she heard Elordi had been rushed to hospital, fearing something far more serious.

Elordi, however, later joked about the mishap, likening it to extreme method acting, and spoke of feeling a “spiritual” connection when he first arrived at the dramatic filming locations.

Wuthering Heights, starring Elordi and Robbie, is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 13, with audiences eager to see how this bold reimagining of the literary classic translates to the big screen.