Justin, Hailey Bieber relationship update following Grammy's return

Justin and Hailey Bieber relationship update

Justin and Hailey Bieber are quietly thriving as a couple, leaning on each other as Justin steps back into the spotlight following his emotional return to the Grammys.

According to sources close to the pair, Hailey has been a constant presence throughout the making of Justin’s latest album, SWAG, supporting him every step of the way as he prepared for his first major awards appearance in years.

One source shared that “Hailey was with Justin through all of it, from rehearsals to studio time and Grammys week,” adding that she stayed close as he built the project from scratch.

The same source said she felt proud watching his creative vision finally take shape onstage.

Another insider described the couple’s excitement about attending the 2026 Grammys together, saying it meant a lot to both of them after a period of focusing on family life.

Hailey’s support hasn’t stopped there either, with the source noting that she also plans to be there for Justin at Coachella because she genuinely enjoys watching him perform live.

According to the insider, the pair is “in such a strong place right now,” adding that Justin, 31, “feels deeply supported.”

Her pride in his work, they said, has never wavered.

Behind the scenes, the couple are said to be keeping things simple and grounded, choosing to tune out outside chatter and focus on what matters most to them.

Their everyday routine revolves around work commitments balanced with quality time at home, where they are fully immersed in parenting.

Friends describe them as devoted parents, sharing that their son, Jack, is a happy and content little boy.

Justin’s appearance at the Grammys marked a significant moment in his career.

He released SWAG in July 2025, four years after his last solo album, Justice, and less than a year after welcoming Jack Blues with Hailey in August 2024.

The album represents his first full-length solo release since becoming a father, making the project especially meaningful.

Musically, SWAG blends R&B, pop and experimental sounds, highlighting Justin’s vocal range and personal storytelling.

Some listeners have already described it as his most intimate body of work to date. The 21-track album includes collaborations with artists such as Gunna and Sexxy Red, signalling a fresh but confident chapter in his career.

As Justin continues to reconnect with fans through live performances and new music, those close to the couple say his strongest support system remains at home, with Hailey firmly by his side as they navigate this new phase together.