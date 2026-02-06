Rebecca Ferguson talks about becoming mother at ‘very young' age

Rebecca Ferguson on becoming mother at age of 23

Rebecca Ferguson has opened up about becoming a mother at what she describes as a “very young” age, sharing rare personal reflections on balancing early parenthood with a demanding career.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Silo star, 42, spoke about welcoming her son Isac, now 19, when she was 23, during her relationship with ex-boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg, who is 22 years older than her.

While she acknowledged the noticeable age gap, Ferguson explained that she had already been living an adult life for years by that point.

“I was very young, but I started working at 15… I was thrown into the deep end of work, maturity and responsibility,” she told the magazine, adding that the pace of her early career meant she had grown up quickly.

Ferguson is also a mother to daughter Saga, 7, whom she shares with her husband, Rory St. Clair Gainer.

Speaking about motherhood alongside a physically intense career, the Dune actor recalled filming action-heavy scenes for the Mission: Impossible films while pregnant with Saga.

She described pushing through demanding stunt work, saying, “I would be fighting, and then I'd run off and vom in a big bag somewhere, have a mint, then run back in.”

Despite regularly working in far-flung locations including Morocco, Abu Dhabi and even the Arctic, Ferguson said she has drawn a firm line when it comes to time away from her children.

Limiting absences to three weeks at most, she explained that family always comes first. “That was my number one [priority],” she said.

Although she tends to keep her family life private, Ferguson shared a lighter parenting moment during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in November 2024.

Reflecting on filming Hercules with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, she admitted to taking a prop home for her daughter’s school show-and-tell.

“So I did a film with Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson,” she said, before explaining that she kept one of the skull props and gave it to Saga to take into class.

The plan did not go as expected, as the school asked for a replacement.

Meyers jokingly questioned her decision, asking, “You gave a skull to a 6-year-old?” to which Ferguson replied, “Yeah but the jaw… and it opens and it’s amazing.”

Through her comments, Ferguson offered a candid look at becoming a mother early, navigating pregnancy on film sets and setting firm boundaries to stay present in her children’s lives, all while maintaining a high-profile acting career.