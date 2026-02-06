 
Geo News

‘Hamnet' star Jessie Buckley leaves co-star Paul Mescal emotional on stage

‘Hamnet’ was widely released on December 5, 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 06, 2026

‘Hamnet star Jessie Buckley leaves co-star Paul Mescal emotional on stage
‘Hamnet' star Jessie Buckley leaves co-star Paul Mescal emotional on stage

Jessie Buckley won hearts at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards when she accepted the Best Actress award for her role in Hamnet.

During her speech, the actress surprised the audience by giving her co-star Paul Mescal a playful and heartfelt shoutout.

Speaking directly to Mescal, Buckley joked, “Paul, I bloody love you, man, and I know loads of other women do in this room too, but tough s***!”

She added that working with him made her “a little more human” and praised him as “a giant of the heart.”

The remarks brought laughter and smiles from the crowd, while Mescal, 29, was clearly touched, covering his face with his hands.

Cameras, however, captured the emotional reaction and fans quickly shared the moment online, calling it sweet, funny, and genuine.

Hamnet, which was directed by Chloé Zhao, tells the story of William Shakespeare’s family after the death of his son.

Mescal plays Shakespeare opposite Buckley’s Agnes, with both actors receiving praise for their performances this awards season.

Buckley’s speech showed their strong bond and camaraderie, giving the evening a heartfelt moment that fans won’t forget.

Moreover, the chemistry between the dtwo stars made the ceremony feel both personal and memorable.

Why Katie Price, Lee Andrews failed to reunite after marriage?
Why Katie Price, Lee Andrews failed to reunite after marriage?
Victoria Beckham finally reunites with the Spice Girls amid family drama
Victoria Beckham finally reunites with the Spice Girls amid family drama
Guy Fieri's bold Super Bowl makeover began as a dare
Guy Fieri's bold Super Bowl makeover began as a dare
Finneas fires back after Billie Eilish faces backlash over Grammys speech
Finneas fires back after Billie Eilish faces backlash over Grammys speech
Most anticipated movies of 2026
Most anticipated movies of 2026
Celeste Rivas case update: D4vd's friend Neo gives grand jury testimony
Celeste Rivas case update: D4vd's friend Neo gives grand jury testimony
Justin Bieber caught in the middle of unexpected online trolling
Justin Bieber caught in the middle of unexpected online trolling
Mark Ruffalo reveals 'unusual' occupation he dreamed of before acting video
Mark Ruffalo reveals 'unusual' occupation he dreamed of before acting