‘Hamnet' star Jessie Buckley leaves co-star Paul Mescal emotional on stage

Jessie Buckley won hearts at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards when she accepted the Best Actress award for her role in Hamnet.

During her speech, the actress surprised the audience by giving her co-star Paul Mescal a playful and heartfelt shoutout.

Speaking directly to Mescal, Buckley joked, “Paul, I bloody love you, man, and I know loads of other women do in this room too, but tough s***!”

She added that working with him made her “a little more human” and praised him as “a giant of the heart.”

The remarks brought laughter and smiles from the crowd, while Mescal, 29, was clearly touched, covering his face with his hands.

Cameras, however, captured the emotional reaction and fans quickly shared the moment online, calling it sweet, funny, and genuine.

Hamnet, which was directed by Chloé Zhao, tells the story of William Shakespeare’s family after the death of his son.

Mescal plays Shakespeare opposite Buckley’s Agnes, with both actors receiving praise for their performances this awards season.

Buckley’s speech showed their strong bond and camaraderie, giving the evening a heartfelt moment that fans won’t forget.

Moreover, the chemistry between the dtwo stars made the ceremony feel both personal and memorable.