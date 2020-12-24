Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 24 2020
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber start their holidays with exercise

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Kendall Jenner on Wednesday spent the morning with "her lady" Hailey Bieber.

While she did not reveal what they were up to early in the morning, the divas looked gorgeous in the picture shared on Instagram. 

"Morning with my lady," Kendall captioned the picture which Hailey posted to her Instagram stories.

The model is best friends with Hailey and they often spend time together.


According to Daily Mail,  Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are enjoying their holidays together.

The publication reported that Kendall's picture was from their private Pilates session at LA studio Forma Pila.

