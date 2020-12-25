Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's unresolved issues raging on amid Christmas 2020

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 25, 2020

The lawsuit embroiling Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is raging, even during Christmas 2020 holidays

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are far from reaching a settlement during the custory battle of their six children. 

The lawsuit embroiling both actors is still raging on, said a source to Page Six.

Brad's unresolved issues with Angelia Jolie in their custody battle “are still raging,” said the insider.

Although Brad will see at least three of his children with Angelina on Christmas Eve, things are “not that simple."

“Every holiday, every birthday, someone always leaks the same thing about Brad and his supposed plans to see the kids, like the pizza party for Shiloh’s birthday this year — and it seems like there’s never any truth to it,” the insider claimed.

Despite all of that, this year Brad and Angelina were close to reaching a judgment on their long-running divorce.

