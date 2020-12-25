Meghan and Harry under fire for 'masking' Archie in photoshopped Christmas card

Meghan and Harry slammed for not using a real photograph of son Archie on Christmas card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lifted the veil of their highly-anticipated official Christmas card for 2020 on Wednesday.



The Duke and Duchess are since then under fire for trying to hide their son Archie, in 'ridiculous' photoshop job on the card.

Many social media users expressed their displeasure over the cartoon version of Archie, and slammed his parents for not using a real photograph of him.

One user wrote, “Why are they hiding their child? Something isn't right." While another user posted: “They’re still hiding Archie.....”

A third user commented, “A photoshopped cartoon??? Really! Clever way of hiding Archie.”

Another one blasted, “It’s nothing more than a ridiculous cartoon image! Why are they hiding out Archie?

“This child needs social interaction with other children and get outside of 'his bubble' in order to lead a normal life! What about his future mental well being - good grief!” they added.



