Jim Carrey's costar Taylor Momsen reveals if ‘Grinch' sequel will happen

Jim Carrey’s costar Taylor Momsen on ‘Grinch’ sequel

More than 20 years after How the Grinch Stole Christmas cemented itself as a festive favourite, Taylor Momsen has addressed ongoing talk about a possible sequel, and for now, she’s urging fans not to get their hopes too high.

While attending Steven Tyler’s seventh annual Jam for Janie Grammys watch party on Sunday, February 1, Momsen was asked by the New York Post whether a follow-up to the 2000 holiday film is actually in the works.

The actress, who played Cindy Lou Who opposite Jim Carrey’s Grinch, said she hasn’t heard anything to suggest it is.

“Not that I know of,” she told the outlet.

Momsen also hinted that revisiting the film might not be necessary, suggesting its legacy speaks for itself.

Calling it a “timeless classic,” she added that some projects are better left untouched, noting how well it has endured over the years.

That said, the 32-year-old hasn’t entirely ruled out the idea.

Back in November, after unexpectedly reuniting with Carrey, 64, at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, she admitted another collaboration wasn’t impossible.

“When Jim Carrey asks you to do something, you pay attention so we’ll see,” she said at the time, describing the reunion as “so crazy” and revealing they hadn’t seen each other in 25 years.

While sequel speculation continues to swirl, Momsen’s focus has largely shifted away from acting and firmly towards music.

In December, she and her band The Pretty Reckless re-recorded Where Are You Christmas? to mark the film’s 25th anniversary, bringing her career full circle after first performing the song as a child.

More recently, Momsen appeared at the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year event honouring Mariah Carey.

She joined Foo Fighters on stage to perform tracks from Carey’s long-rumoured grunge project Someone’s Ugly Daughter, including Hermit and Love Is A Scam, songs written and secretly recorded by Carey in the 1990s.

For now, it seems Cindy Lou Who is staying firmly in the past, unless, of course, Jim Carrey makes the call.