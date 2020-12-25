Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Reuters

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

By
Reuters

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star.

Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, recently bought the sprawling 2,700 acre (1,100 hectare) estate, his spokesman said on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal said the estate, which was renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch several years ago, sold for $22 million according to public records. In 2015, the asking price was $100 million and in 2017 it was re-listed for $67 million.

Burkle’s spokesman said the businessman saw the investment as a land banking opportunity. He spotted the estate from the air while looking at another location and contacted Tom Barrack, the founder of real estate investment company Colony Capital LLC, to seal the sale. The ranch was off the market at the time.

Jackson, who died from an overdose of the anesthetic Propofol in 2009 at age 50, bought the property in Los Olivos, about 120 miles (193 km) north of Los Angeles, in 1988 for $19.5 million. After financial troubles, in 2008 he handed over the title to Colony Capital LLC, which held a loan on the property.

Neverland, a name taken from the “Peter Pan” tale of a boy who refused to grew up, became Jackson’s favorite retreat and famously featured a zoo, a railway and theme park rides.

It also was where he entertained children, one of whom brought molestation charges against the singer that resulted in a 2005 trial and Jackson’s acquittal on all charges.

Jackson vowed never to return to Neverland after the trial.

More From Entertainment:

Stars ring in Christmas 2020 with lavish celebrations: Take a look

Stars ring in Christmas 2020 with lavish celebrations: Take a look

Meghan and Harry under fire for 'masking' Archie in photoshopped Christmas card

Meghan and Harry under fire for 'masking' Archie in photoshopped Christmas card

Enraged royal fans threaten to become Republicans after major monarchy fail

Enraged royal fans threaten to become Republicans after major monarchy fail
Princess Diana says Prince William picked one of her hilarious Christmas habits

Princess Diana says Prince William picked one of her hilarious Christmas habits

Kate Middleton spills the beans over wardrobe malfunction during 2019's Christmas outing

Kate Middleton spills the beans over wardrobe malfunction during 2019's Christmas outing
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's unresolved issues raging on amid Christmas 2020

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's unresolved issues raging on amid Christmas 2020
Meghan Markle to make Prince Harry's first American Christmas extra special

Meghan Markle to make Prince Harry's first American Christmas extra special
Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt tribute on supermodel Stella Tennant's death

Victoria Beckham pens heartfelt tribute on supermodel Stella Tennant's death
Britney Spears spends time with sons ahead of Christmas

Britney Spears spends time with sons ahead of Christmas
Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic spotted sharing loved up moments with her co-star in new 'Ramo' trailer

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic spotted sharing loved up moments with her co-star in new 'Ramo' trailer
Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry to honour his late friend

Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry to honour his late friend
'Supergirl' actress returns after a brief break from Instagram

'Supergirl' actress returns after a brief break from Instagram

Latest

view all