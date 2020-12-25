Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ released online

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan and co-star Varun Dhawan’s much-awaited film Coolie No. 1 is out now on Amazon Prime Video.

The film received mix views from the fans after its online release.

The Simmba actress turned to Instagram and announced the release of the film.

Sharing her dazzling photos, Sara Ali Khan said, “Coolie No. 1 Out now on @primevideoin.”

Directed by David Dhawan, the film is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s original Coolie No. 1, and also features Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi among the others.

Earlier, Varun took to Instagram and said, “Coolie No 1 is live now on @primevideoin. It’s a fun masala entertainer so please watch with friends, family or at least ur pet. Santa coolie is here.”