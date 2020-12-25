Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS Jin touches on the moment he decided to lock away his ‘darker side’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 25, 2020

BTS Jin touches on the moment he decided to lock away his ‘darker side’

BTS’s Jin recently shed light on his ‘darker side’ outside of K-Pop and why he made the decision to lock that part of his personality away from ARMY view.

The singer opened up about it all in Break The Silence: The Movie and was quoted saying, “As Jin, I don’t really want to show people that side of me,” he said. “since I’m a person who likes games and movies. So I try my best not to show my darker side. I try hard to act more cheerful or show only my bright side. I tend to separate Jin and Kim Seokjin.”

“Sometimes I go on the internet and look at fans’ reactions. When something makes me happy, the fans are all happy for me, and when something sad or distressing happens to me, they all sympathize with me, feel sad for me, and even feel down.”

“Namjoon once said that fans love us because they want to feel happy, but if they see us feeling down they feel sad along with us. After hearing that, I realized I shouldn’t show myself looking down or my darker side. So that’s what I’ve been trying to do.”

He concluded by saying, “Fans get positive energy from seeing us. ‘This is who they are, and seeing them makes me happy.’ If that’s what they feel, that makes me happy too. That’s what I love about it.”

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B starry-eyed over holiday décor: ‘I can’t believe this is my house’

Cardi B starry-eyed over holiday décor: ‘I can’t believe this is my house’
Sanam Jung, daughter Alaya recover from Covid-19

Sanam Jung, daughter Alaya recover from Covid-19

Princess Beatrice wants to wear 'original' wedding dress in second ceremony

Princess Beatrice wants to wear 'original' wedding dress in second ceremony
Kevin Spacey posts video for ‘suffering’ people

Kevin Spacey posts video for ‘suffering’ people
Justin Bieber opens up about ‘all of the ups and downs’ of 2020

Justin Bieber opens up about ‘all of the ups and downs’ of 2020
Prince Charles and Camilla release Christmas picture

Prince Charles and Camilla release Christmas picture

The Crown: Queen Elizabeth sought quid pro quo from British PM for Prince Philip

The Crown: Queen Elizabeth sought quid pro quo from British PM for Prince Philip

Mawra Hocane's birthday post to her father will touch your heart

Mawra Hocane's birthday post to her father will touch your heart
Demi Lovato shares throwback Christmas photo of her with an eating disorder

Demi Lovato shares throwback Christmas photo of her with an eating disorder
Demi Lovato boots 2020’s ‘toxic energy’ with evil-eye manicure

Demi Lovato boots 2020’s ‘toxic energy’ with evil-eye manicure
Kelly Clarkson opens up about her dentist visit ‘blackout’

Kelly Clarkson opens up about her dentist visit ‘blackout’
Khloe Kardashian sparks marriage rumours after wearing ring on that finger

Khloe Kardashian sparks marriage rumours after wearing ring on that finger

Latest

view all