Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Dec 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor has delivered a number of iconic roles throughout her vast career.

However, the one that undoubtedly stands out, is her performance as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Speaking about the role and how it remains iconic even after all these years, the Veere Di Wedding actor got candid during a recent interview.

"We were all so young at that time whether it was me, Hrithik Roshan, or Karan Johar. We never thought that this particular character would be so iconic,” she was quoted saying by FilmiBeat.

"When you talk about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, you're like 'OMG Poo!' Nobody thought that this character would become such a big rage,” she continued.

“I think it's completely on Karan for writing this part and believe in it and giving me one of the most amazing characters he has probably written,” she added. 

More From Bollywood:

Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres

Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres
Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding

Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding
Shahid Kapoor extends Christmas wishes in adorable post with Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor extends Christmas wishes in adorable post with Mira Rajput

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ released online

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ released online
John Abraham sustains injuries on sets of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’

John Abraham sustains injuries on sets of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic days before her due date

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic days before her due date
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor turns host for Christmas 2020 family gathering

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor turns host for Christmas 2020 family gathering
Ranbir Kapoor claims Alia Bhatt makes him look like an ‘underachiever’

Ranbir Kapoor claims Alia Bhatt makes him look like an ‘underachiever’

Anushka Sharma opens up about what’s in store for her in 2021

Anushka Sharma opens up about what’s in store for her in 2021
Sara Ali Khan claims her mother’s opinion of her films matters to her the most

Sara Ali Khan claims her mother’s opinion of her films matters to her the most

Katrina Kaif: ‘Educating boys will change their attitude towards girls’

Katrina Kaif: ‘Educating boys will change their attitude towards girls’
Taimur Ali Khan, 4, yells at paparazzi taking his photos: ‘Not allowed!’

Taimur Ali Khan, 4, yells at paparazzi taking his photos: ‘Not allowed!’

Latest

view all