Saturday Dec 26 2020
Taraji P. Henson admits she contemplated suicide during the pandemic

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Taraji P. Henson admitted there were times when she would think about using the gun to kill herself

Hollywood's celebrated actor Taraji P. Henson is reflecting on her 'dark' 2020 and how she had to fight many battles during the pandemic. 

The Hidden Figures actor spoke about her mental health ordeals in an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Peace of Mind with Taraji.

"During this pandemic, it's been hard on all of us, and I had a moment. I had a dark moment. I was in a dark place. For a couple of days, I couldn't get out of the bed, I didn't care,” she said.

“That's not me. Then, I started having thoughts about ending it. It happened two nights in a row," she continued.

She went on to reveal that she had bought a gun recently which was kept in the safe and there were times when she would think about using the gun to kill herself.

"I just didn't care. I felt myself withdrawing. People were calling me. I wasn't responding. I didn't care. Finally, I'm talking to one of my girlfriends and I knew I was smart enough to say 'I have to say it,'” she said.

"So one day I just blurted it out to my girlfriend. She called me in the morning and I was like, 'you know I thought about killing myself last night. Oh my god, I feel so much better. I'm not gonna do it now’,” she went on to say.

"At first, it was like, I don't want to be here. And then I started thinking about going and getting the gun. And that's why when I woke up the next morning, and I blurted it out. Because I felt like after a while it was going to take over me and it was going to become a plan because that's how strong my brain is. Our thoughts … They're that powerful.”

