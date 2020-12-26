Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 26 2020
Mariah Carey touches on her children’s ‘adorable’ holiday gifts

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Well-known holiday icon Mariah Carey truly ‘cherishes’ the Christmas gifts she receives from her kids and forever attempts “push through sadness with” the help of her loved ones.

The Grammy award winning singer touched on her children’s creative gifts to her during an interview with Closer magazine.

There she as quoted saying, “For me, just the kids' love is all I really need. They make me things and I save everything. But that doesn't mean I don't want things bought from the shop. I love that too."

“When I get off the plane, our drivers have ‘All I Want For Christmas…’ playing, we have hot cocoa and some butterscotch schnapps. Then we’ll go through the woods on a two-horse open sleigh.”

“We do a tree in the bedroom, then I do a big tree in the living room with decorations I’ve had for years. Gold lights with off-white light, angels wearing white, and butterflies. We also do another tree in the family room area and call that the Charlie Brown tree. It’s a sad little tree that we decorate with Polaroid pictures of ourselves.”

“Christmas represented so much for me, but these people always screwed it up. As an adult, I was able to recreate what that represented, so to have a song that I get to hear every year is wonderful.”

“I have three Christmas albums now and I push through sadness with being festive. Anybody who ever tries to ruin Christmas for me will not be a happy person hanging out with me.”

