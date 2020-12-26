The Queen became ‘an anchor’ for the troubled: report

The Queen has recently been hailed for transforming into ‘an anchor’ for Brits during their time of need amid covid-19.

This claim was brought forward by American historian Sally Bedell Smith and she was quoted telling Vanity Fair, “The Queen has managed the myriad challenges of 2020 with admirable dexterity and thoughtfulness.”

“She has always been adept at moving imperceptibly with the times, following the ‘Marmite Theory’ of Monarchy. But this year she has not only been measured but swift.”

She added, “When Covid hit, she seemed to recognise the wartime analogy and positioned herself as the ‘sheet anchor in the middle for people to hang on to in times of trouble,’ as David Airlie, her former Lord Chamberlain, once described her to me.”