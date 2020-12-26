Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 26 2020
By
Web Desk

John Travolta shares family video on Christmas

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Hollywood star John Travolta on Friday shared a video to wish his fans a merry Christmas.

The "Pulp Fiction" actor who celebrated the holidays with his family posted the video on Twitter account.

The video also featured his daughter Ella Bleu, 20, and son Benjamin, 10.

“Say merry Christmas, Ella!” He said from behind the camera, as his daughter posed in front of their Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!” He wrote alongside the festive video.

It was Travolta's first Christmas since the death of his wife Kelly Preston in July. 


More From Entertainment:

Hailie Jade celebrates her 25th birthday

Hailie Jade celebrates her 25th birthday

Ozge Törer who played Osman Bey's wife looks gorgeous in latest pictures

Ozge Törer who played Osman Bey's wife looks gorgeous in latest pictures

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exclusively seek ‘appropriate’ podcast guests: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exclusively seek ‘appropriate’ podcast guests: report
The Queen became ‘an anchor’ for the troubled: report

The Queen became ‘an anchor’ for the troubled: report
Johnny Depp fans think Amber Heard's latest video is the proof people hate her

Johnny Depp fans think Amber Heard's latest video is the proof people hate her
Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage plans with Alia Bhatt bit the dust in covid-19

Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage plans with Alia Bhatt bit the dust in covid-19
Mahira Khan expresses gratitude to her 'first friend' in the industry

Mahira Khan expresses gratitude to her 'first friend' in the industry
Mariah Carey touches on her children’s ‘adorable’ holiday gifts

Mariah Carey touches on her children’s ‘adorable’ holiday gifts
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets candid about son-in-law Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets candid about son-in-law Chris Pratt
Experts fear monarchy’s role is under heavy ‘reconsideration’: report

Experts fear monarchy’s role is under heavy ‘reconsideration’: report
Olivia Wilde axed Shia LaBeouf from her film over his ‘poor behaviour’

Olivia Wilde axed Shia LaBeouf from her film over his ‘poor behaviour’

Demi Lovato is celebrating her recovery from eating disorders

Demi Lovato is celebrating her recovery from eating disorders

Latest

view all