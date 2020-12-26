John Travolta shares family video on Christmas

Hollywood star John Travolta on Friday shared a video to wish his fans a merry Christmas.

The "Pulp Fiction" actor who celebrated the holidays with his family posted the video on Twitter account.

The video also featured his daughter Ella Bleu, 20, and son Benjamin, 10.

“Say merry Christmas, Ella!” He said from behind the camera, as his daughter posed in front of their Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas from the Travolta family!” He wrote alongside the festive video.



It was Travolta's first Christmas since the death of his wife Kelly Preston in July.



