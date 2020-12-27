Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Mira Rajput shoots down claims of her and Shahid Kapoor expecting third child

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Mira Rajput shoots down claims of her and Shahid Kapoor expecting third child

B-Town's highly adored couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have a number of well-wishers and crazed fans in Bollywood who want in on every detail regarding the pair’s life.

Recently, Rajput did a Q&A session on her Instagram for her followers where she got a number of questions about her personal life as well as some about her future in Bollywood.

One question that left Rajput as well as her fans and followers in chuckles was if she was pregnant with her third child with the Jab We Met star.

Responding with a clear and resounding “No”, she couldn’t help but let out a laugh as she threw in a laughing emoji while she answered the question.

Another question that piqued the interest of her fans was whether or not Rajput would make her debut in Bollywood as talk has been spiraling regarding the subject since quite some time.

She, however, put the claims to rest once and for all after a fan asked if she has “any plans on getting into movies.” 

More From Bollywood:

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed
Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage

Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage
Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres

Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres
Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding

Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding
Shahid Kapoor extends Christmas wishes in adorable post with Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor extends Christmas wishes in adorable post with Mira Rajput

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ released online

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ released online
John Abraham sustains injuries on sets of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’

John Abraham sustains injuries on sets of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic days before her due date

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic days before her due date
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor turns host for Christmas 2020 family gathering

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor turns host for Christmas 2020 family gathering
Ranbir Kapoor claims Alia Bhatt makes him look like an ‘underachiever’

Ranbir Kapoor claims Alia Bhatt makes him look like an ‘underachiever’

Latest

view all