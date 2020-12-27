Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston riles up Twitter over ‘insensitive’ Christmas ornament

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

American actor Jennifer Aniston has some trouble knocking on her doorstep this Christmas after she posted a photo of an objectionable ornament on Friday.

The decoration piece for her Christmas tree ignited quite a few angry reactions as it had the words “Our first pandemic 2020” engraved on it.

While no caption was added alongside the photo, many fans didn’t seem too thrilled with the Friends actor commemorating a dark period in many people’s lives across the globe.

Twitter users called out the 51-year-old who seems to be overlooking the numerous losses and the many challenges that arose following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jennifer Aniston is a damn fool for posting that ornament on her story... celebrities are ditzy,” wrote one user.

“‘Cheers to our first pandemic of 2020, where millions of people died! let’s celebrate that on a Christmas ornament!’” added the user.

“Why's jennifer aniston talking abt ‘our first pandemic’ like it's a baby shower,” wrote another user. 


More From Entertainment:

Esra Bilgiç listed as Yasir Hussain’s mother in Google’s hilarious gaffe

Esra Bilgiç listed as Yasir Hussain’s mother in Google’s hilarious gaffe
Meghan Markle trying her hand at fiction writing for children: report

Meghan Markle trying her hand at fiction writing for children: report
Miley Cyrus reveals she fancies the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus reveals she fancies the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles

Prince Harry seeks extension on Megxit review plan as he gears up to return to UK

Prince Harry seeks extension on Megxit review plan as he gears up to return to UK

Prince Harry had breakup talk with Chelsy Davy right after Kate wed Prince William

Prince Harry had breakup talk with Chelsy Davy right after Kate wed Prince William
Prince Harry's love life lagged for months before he met Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's love life lagged for months before he met Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth paves way for Prince Philip in Christmas address shattering royal tradition

Queen Elizabeth paves way for Prince Philip in Christmas address shattering royal tradition
Khloe Kardashian's pictures with daughter True are the best thing on internet today

Khloe Kardashian's pictures with daughter True are the best thing on internet today
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to turn authors of self-help books to rake in money

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to turn authors of self-help books to rake in money
YouTube star Trisha Paytas is engaged to Moses Hacmon

YouTube star Trisha Paytas is engaged to Moses Hacmon
John Travolta shares family video on Christmas

John Travolta shares family video on Christmas

Hailie Jade celebrates her 25th birthday

Hailie Jade celebrates her 25th birthday

Latest

view all