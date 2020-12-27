Prince Harry is scared of getting told off by Meghan Markle, claims expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ties have been the talk of town as many dig deep into their relationship and all that goes on behind closed doors.

Royal biographer Angela Levin claims that the Duke of Sussex has changed drastically since she last interviewed him to pen his biography.

Talking to Mike Graham on talkRADIO, Levin said he looks terrified whenever he speaks now, afraid of getting a dressing down from his wife Meghan.

"I am astonished that Prince Harry has given up caring one iota about his family and his wonderful grandmother. He was such a great man when I met him and spent over a year with him,” she said.

"Now, he just looks terrified if ever he speaks in case he is going to get a telling off from Meghan. To agree to something like that is simply nonsense,” she went on to say.

"Meghan and Harry want stand out players, do you know what that is? I don't,” she said.

Joining the discourse, Graham said: "They are looking for people who have given charitable services, people who have talked about science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health and mental health.”

"We all talk about those things but I imagine they would be so adverse. This is because, like all people who see themselves as virtuous, almost anyone who disagrees with what they say is immediately a part of the problem,” he said.

Levin join in, saying: "I think you can't do that really, I mean it is nonsense. Anybody can play that game as you can be in school and you can make your other pupils come forward and win awards for all sorts of things.”