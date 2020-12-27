Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is scared of getting told off by Meghan Markle, claims expert

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ties have been the talk of town as many dig deep into their relationship and all that goes on behind closed doors.

Royal biographer Angela Levin claims that the Duke of Sussex has changed drastically since she last interviewed him to pen his biography.

Talking to Mike Graham on talkRADIO, Levin said he looks terrified whenever he speaks now, afraid of getting a dressing down from his wife Meghan.

"I am astonished that Prince Harry has given up caring one iota about his family and his wonderful grandmother. He was such a great man when I met him and spent over a year with him,” she said.

"Now, he just looks terrified if ever he speaks in case he is going to get a telling off from Meghan. To agree to something like that is simply nonsense,” she went on to say.

"Meghan and Harry want stand out players, do you know what that is? I don't,” she said.

Joining the discourse, Graham said: "They are looking for people who have given charitable services, people who have talked about science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health and mental health.”

"We all talk about those things but I imagine they would be so adverse. This is because, like all people who see themselves as virtuous, almost anyone who disagrees with what they say is immediately a part of the problem,” he said.

Levin join in, saying: "I think you can't do that really, I mean it is nonsense. Anybody can play that game as you can be in school and you can make your other pupils come forward and win awards for all sorts of things.”

More From Entertainment:

Tom Parker shares how his ‘world turned upside down’ after tumour diagnosis

Tom Parker shares how his ‘world turned upside down’ after tumour diagnosis
Esra Bilgiç listed as Yasir Hussain’s mother in Google’s hilarious gaffe

Esra Bilgiç listed as Yasir Hussain’s mother in Google’s hilarious gaffe
‘Meghan Markle left royal family due to their lack of power’

‘Meghan Markle left royal family due to their lack of power’
Meghan Markle trying her hand at fiction writing for children: report

Meghan Markle trying her hand at fiction writing for children: report
Jennifer Aniston riles up Twitter over ‘insensitive’ Christmas ornament

Jennifer Aniston riles up Twitter over ‘insensitive’ Christmas ornament

Miley Cyrus reveals she fancies the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus reveals she fancies the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles

Prince Harry seeks extension on Megxit review plan as he gears up to return to UK

Prince Harry seeks extension on Megxit review plan as he gears up to return to UK

Prince Harry had breakup talk with Chelsy Davy right after Kate wed Prince William

Prince Harry had breakup talk with Chelsy Davy right after Kate wed Prince William
Prince Harry's love life lagged for months before he met Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's love life lagged for months before he met Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth paves way for Prince Philip in Christmas address shattering royal tradition

Queen Elizabeth paves way for Prince Philip in Christmas address shattering royal tradition
Khloe Kardashian's pictures with daughter True are the best thing on internet today

Khloe Kardashian's pictures with daughter True are the best thing on internet today
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to turn authors of self-help books to rake in money

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to turn authors of self-help books to rake in money

Latest

view all