Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set

Bollywood’s diva Janhvi Kapoor recently admitted that she learned more about herself as an actor and while working on the sets of Gunjan Saxena.

Janhvi spilled the beans behind it all during her interview with Times of India. There she was even quoted saying, "Through this film, I've understood myself better as an actor. It's given me a different sense of confidence and, maybe it's because of the impact Gunjan madam's story and resilience has had on me.”

By the end “I learned to enjoy the process of growth. I have always wanted to do memorable work and touch people's lives because I know how much cinema has touched my life. I hope I can do that.”

For those unversed, Gunjan Saxena is a Sharan Sharma directorial and is based upon the life story of the very first female Indian Air Force pilot who took part in the 1999 Kargil war. 

More From Bollywood:

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Mira Rajput shoots down claims of her and Shahid Kapoor expecting third child

Mira Rajput shoots down claims of her and Shahid Kapoor expecting third child
Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed
Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage

Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage
Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres

Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres
Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding

Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding
Shahid Kapoor extends Christmas wishes in adorable post with Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor extends Christmas wishes in adorable post with Mira Rajput

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ released online

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ released online
John Abraham sustains injuries on sets of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’

John Abraham sustains injuries on sets of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic days before her due date

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic days before her due date
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor turns host for Christmas 2020 family gathering

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor turns host for Christmas 2020 family gathering

Latest

view all