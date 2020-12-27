Arjun Rampal claims he is not the 'Arjun' they've been searching for

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal after being questioned twice by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has told them he isn’t what they are looking for.

According to a report by ABP News, the Rock On star told the agency that he isn’t the Arjun they are in search for after his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos was arrested.

Arjun is said to have been talking to Agisilaos through WhatsApp messages, according to NCB.

Giving his statement to the media, Arjun said he fully cooperated with the bureau with the investigation.

However, earlier NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said there were discrepancies in his statement because of which he will be called once again.