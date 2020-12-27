Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Arjun Rampal claims he is not the 'Arjun' they've been searching for

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Arjun Rampal claims he is not the 'Arjun' they've been searching for

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal after being questioned twice by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has told them he isn’t what they are looking for.

According to a report by ABP News, the Rock On star told the agency that he isn’t the Arjun they are in search for after his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother Agisilaos was arrested.

Arjun is said to have been talking to Agisilaos through WhatsApp messages, according to NCB.

Giving his statement to the media, Arjun said he fully cooperated with the bureau with the investigation.

However, earlier NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said there were discrepancies in his statement because of which he will be called once again.

More From Bollywood:

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Mira Rajput shoots down claims of her and Shahid Kapoor expecting third child

Mira Rajput shoots down claims of her and Shahid Kapoor expecting third child
Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed
Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage

Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage
Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres

Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres
Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding

Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding
Shahid Kapoor extends Christmas wishes in adorable post with Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor extends Christmas wishes in adorable post with Mira Rajput

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ released online

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ released online
John Abraham sustains injuries on sets of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’

John Abraham sustains injuries on sets of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’
Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic days before her due date

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic days before her due date

Latest

view all