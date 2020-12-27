Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth's grandmother believed Prince Philip belonged to a royal family of carpetbaggers?

Queen Mary downright rejects the ideas held by Prince Philip about monarchy when a young Queen Elizabeth II visits her to discuss a letter from her grandmother in the hit Netflix series "The Crown".

In the episode titled "Act of God", when her grandmother tells her monarchy in a calling from God, the Queen says "I am not sure that my husband would agree with that. He would argue that in any equitable modern society, that church and state should be separated. He would also say that he watched his own family destroyed because they were seen by the people to embody indefensible and unreasonable ideas."

Dismissing her argument, Queen Mary says, "He (Prince Philip) represents a royal family of carpetbaggers and parvenus that goes back what? Ninety years?"

She adds, "What would he know of Alfred the Great, the Rod of Equity and Mercy, Edward the Confessor, William the Conqueror or Henry the Eighth?

"It's the Church of England, dear, not the Church of Denmark or Greece."

While many British viewers have enjoyed watching “The Crown”, the most recent season has attracted criticism from some commentators over scenes suggesting that the late Princess Diana was treated coldly, even cruelly, by senior royals.

Netflix has rejected a call from Britain’s culture minister to add disclaimers at the start of episodes of its hit series “The Crown” to make clear that it is a work of fiction.

