Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday wish to Salman Khan will crack you up

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is receiving birthday greetings from across the globe as he celebrates his 55th birthday.

While the posts are heartfelt, some of them gain quite the laughs and Jacqueline Fernandez’s post was no different.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a hilarious yet adorable photo of herself with the birthday man but an obviously altered, younger version of themselves.

The post caused quite a reaction as fans cracked up, with some saying that they resemble former Hollywood couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. 

Take a look:



More From Bollywood:

Arjun Rampal claims he is not the 'Arjun' they've been searching for

Arjun Rampal claims he is not the 'Arjun' they've been searching for
Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Mira Rajput shoots down claims of her and Shahid Kapoor expecting third child

Mira Rajput shoots down claims of her and Shahid Kapoor expecting third child
Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed
Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage

Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage
Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres

Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres
Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding

Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding
Shahid Kapoor extends Christmas wishes in adorable post with Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor extends Christmas wishes in adorable post with Mira Rajput

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ released online

Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ released online
John Abraham sustains injuries on sets of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’

John Abraham sustains injuries on sets of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’

Latest

view all