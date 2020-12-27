Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul's Gündogdu Bey actor teases fans about new project

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Turkish actor Kaan Tasaner teased his fans about his upcoming project with a new Instagram post.

The actor who played Gündogdu Bey, the elder brother of Ertugrul Bey, in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", shared a picture which suggested he is working on a historical TV series or a period film. 

 

Gündogdu Bey is immensely popular among Pakistani fans for his stellar performance in the first and second seasons of "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actor is followed by thousands of people on social media where he often shares his pictures and videos.

Prominent among those who liked his photo was Esra Bilgic, the actress who played the role of Halime Hatun.

More From Entertainment:

Anwar Hadid will 'absolutely not' get the Covid-19 vaccine

Anwar Hadid will 'absolutely not' get the Covid-19 vaccine

Snoop Dogg fans left disappointed as he ignores Eminem's diss track

Snoop Dogg fans left disappointed as he ignores Eminem's diss track

Queen Elizabeth's grandmother believed Prince Philip belonged to a royal family of carpetbaggers?

Queen Elizabeth's grandmother believed Prince Philip belonged to a royal family of carpetbaggers?
Khloe Kardashian ‘not a toy builder’: ‘It takes me forever!’

Khloe Kardashian ‘not a toy builder’: ‘It takes me forever!’
Meghan Markle ‘always’ wanted to be a princess: report

Meghan Markle ‘always’ wanted to be a princess: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under fire for desiring ‘low-key security’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under fire for desiring ‘low-key security’: report
BTS Jimin’s ‘Christmas Love’ surpasses 10M views in landslide move

BTS Jimin’s ‘Christmas Love’ surpasses 10M views in landslide move
Katie Price sheds light on her plans to settle down with Carl Woods

Katie Price sheds light on her plans to settle down with Carl Woods
Emma Thompson calls out Hollywood’s hypocrisy when it comes to older male actors

Emma Thompson calls out Hollywood’s hypocrisy when it comes to older male actors

Prince Harry is scared of getting told off by Meghan Markle, claims expert

Prince Harry is scared of getting told off by Meghan Markle, claims expert
Tom Parker shares how his ‘world turned upside down’ after tumour diagnosis

Tom Parker shares how his ‘world turned upside down’ after tumour diagnosis
Esra Bilgiç listed as Yasir Hussain’s mother in Google’s hilarious gaffe

Esra Bilgiç listed as Yasir Hussain’s mother in Google’s hilarious gaffe

Latest

view all