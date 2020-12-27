Ertugrul's Gündogdu Bey actor teases fans about new project

Turkish actor Kaan Tasaner teased his fans about his upcoming project with a new Instagram post.

The actor who played Gündogdu Bey, the elder brother of Ertugrul Bey, in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", shared a picture which suggested he is working on a historical TV series or a period film.

Gündogdu Bey is immensely popular among Pakistani fans for his stellar performance in the first and second seasons of "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actor is followed by thousands of people on social media where he often shares his pictures and videos.

Prominent among those who liked his photo was Esra Bilgic, the actress who played the role of Halime Hatun.

