Tom Hanks believes cinemas will survive coronavirus

Tom Hanks said he has faith that cinemas will "absolutely survive" the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked whether the movie theaters will survice, he said, "Absolutely, they will. ‘In some ways, I think the exhibitors — once they’re up and open — are going to have the freedom of choice of what movies they do want to play.’

Tom Hanks and his wife were the first major U.S. celebrities to have contracted COVID-19.



The actor expressed the hope that there will be an increase in movies which go straight to streaming.

Hanks won best actor Academy Awards for his role in 1994’s “Philadelphia” in which he plays a man stricken with AIDS, and “Forrest Gump” the following year. Wilson has appeared in such films as “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Runaway Bride”.

