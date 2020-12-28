Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Dec 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Farah Khan's Instagram, Twitter accounts hacked

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 28, 2020

Indian filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday revealed that her Instagram and Twitter accounts were hacked recently.

She revealed this in an Instagram post about the hacking of her Twitter account and the threats associated with such cyber-crimes.

In the caption, Farha wrote, "This is true! My [Instagram] was also hacked n many dm s could have gone from it.. pls be vigilant. Iv managed to restore [Instagram] thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder .. hoping to get Twitter reinstated too."


More From Bollywood:

Deepika Padukone reveals how she felt after being ridiculed over her accent

Deepika Padukone reveals how she felt after being ridiculed over her accent

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to ex boyfriend Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to ex boyfriend Salman Khan
Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday wish to Salman Khan will crack you up

Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday wish to Salman Khan will crack you up
Arjun Rampal claims he is not the 'Arjun' they've been searching for

Arjun Rampal claims he is not the 'Arjun' they've been searching for
Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Mira Rajput shoots down claims of her and Shahid Kapoor expecting third child

Mira Rajput shoots down claims of her and Shahid Kapoor expecting third child
Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed
Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage

Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage
Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres

Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres
Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding

Indian actress Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer brand on wedding

Latest

view all