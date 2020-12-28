Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Dec 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Irrfan Khan's last film to release in 2021

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 28, 2020

 

"The Song of Scorpions", the last film of late Indian actor Irrfan Khan, will release next year, according to filmmakers on Monday.

Irrfan, who died in April at the age of 54, played the role of a camel trader in the movie.

Indian media reported that Panorama And 70mm will be presenting the film in cinemas across India in early 2021.

Written and directed by Anup Singh, the film revolves around an independent young tribal woman (Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani), who tries to overcome a brutal betrayal so as to find her voice.


More From Bollywood:

Farah Khan's Instagram, Twitter accounts hacked

Farah Khan's Instagram, Twitter accounts hacked

Deepika Padukone reveals how she felt after being ridiculed over her accent

Deepika Padukone reveals how she felt after being ridiculed over her accent

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to ex boyfriend Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to ex boyfriend Salman Khan
Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday wish to Salman Khan will crack you up

Jacqueline Fernandez’s birthday wish to Salman Khan will crack you up
Arjun Rampal claims he is not the 'Arjun' they've been searching for

Arjun Rampal claims he is not the 'Arjun' they've been searching for
Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set

Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her enlightenment on the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ set
Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in legal trouble over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Mira Rajput shoots down claims of her and Shahid Kapoor expecting third child

Mira Rajput shoots down claims of her and Shahid Kapoor expecting third child
Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed

Hrithik Roshan and Gal Gadot’s endearing social media exchange is not to be missed
Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage

Kareena Kapoor never thought Poo from ‘K3G’ would become such a big rage
Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres

Sara Ali Khan says she ‘wouldn’t dare’ ape Karisma Kapoor as ‘Coolie No 1’ hits theatres

Latest

view all