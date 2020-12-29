Can't connect right now! retry
Kylie Jenner delights fans as she shares her never-before-seen photos

Reality star Kylie Jenner stunned fans as she shared her never-before-seen-photos during an Instagram challenge.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' actress also shared a baby picture of daughter Stormi after joining in with the popular Instagram challenge 'Post a picture of'.

It was a perfect treat for Kylie's fans to take a trip down memory lane with the makeup mogul as she shared stunning photos to delight them.

The 23-year-old 'KUWTK' star shared one of the standout snaps in response to a fan's request who wanted to see her "pregnant belly".

Kylie posted an arty red-lit photo of herself sitting on a bed in a crop top, flaunting her baby bump during her pregnancy. In the picture, she's seen covering half of her face with her hair.

She also shared an adorable baby photo of Stormi when she was one week old. In the sweet photo, the little girl can be seen snoozing away on a cream pillow.

There was another snap of Stormi being cradled by her daddy, Kylie's ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, outside her mansion in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles.

