Prince Philip's historic 100th birthday to make Harry and Meghan reunite with royal family?

Harry and Meghan are hoping to fly over from California to attend Prince Philip's 100 birthday

Prince Philip's historic 100th birthday might prompt a reunion between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to make way to Britain, as Prince Philip marks his historic 100th birthday in summer, becoming the first royal male member to do so.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, Harry and Meghan are eager to be a part of the celebrations, if the pandemic allows it to be held.

"If coronavirus restrictions allow, the Royal Family will certainly gather for a private celebration, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are hoping to fly over from California to attend," the report said.

“The date coincides with the Duke's Invictus Games, due to begin in The Hague on May 29," it added.

Prince Philip will turn 100 years old on June 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, Harry is reportedly returning to UK to seek an extension of Queen Elizabeth's review on the Megxit plan, due in March.