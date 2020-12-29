Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Royal family invites wrath of David Attenborough with biggest blunder

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

David Attenborough enraged by a mistake royal family made in the early 60s

Acclaimed environmentalist Sir David Attenborough was left fuming by a huge blunder made by the royal family.

This happened in the sixties when Prince Philip allowed documentary makers to film what goes on behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace.

Royal author Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said that at the time the monarchy had “never quite come to terms with the power of television or appreciated its need to reduce its subject matter to the level of a sound bite."

Seward wrote in his book The Queen and Di: The Untold Story that David said: “You’re killing the monarchy, you know, with this film you’re making.”

He added: “The whole institution depends on ­mystique and the tribal chief in his hut.

“If any member of the tribe ever sees inside the hut, then the whole system of the tribal chiefdom is damaged and the tribe eventually disintegrates.”

