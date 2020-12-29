Sara Ali Khan opens up on when she would like to lead solo in a film

Sara Ali Khan has expressed her desire to work in bigger and ‘meatier’ roles

B-Town sensation Sara Ali Khan has been delivering back-to-back stellar on-screen performances since she entered the industry.

And now, the diva has expressed her desire to work in bigger and ‘meatier’ roles ever since she bagged a roles next to Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re.

In a chat with Koimoi, the 25-year-old said that she has no plans of working on specific stories but wants to focus on the tale being ‘great.’

Asked if she would be interested in getting a solo lead in a film, Sara said: "I don't know, it's never about that for me."

“For me, it's about telling stories that I feel should be told. Now it doesn't matter whether that film is solo or I have a small part to play in it,” she said.

"But I do think that, especially after Atrangi Re, I do have become a litte bit greedy and I do think that I want to do meaty things. Uska matlab ye nahi hai ki akele karna. I just want to do a role and a character that I can get into and a story that deserves to be told. I don't like to complicate it more than that,” she added.