Tuesday Dec 29 2020
Emma Roberts gives birth to a baby boy

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Emma Roberts welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund on Sunday

American actor Emma Roberts has officially joined the motherhood club!

The Wild Child actor welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund on Sunday, as revealed by TMZ.

According to the report by the outlet, the new parents named their little bundle of joy Rhodes, who weighed around nine pounds after birth.

The source further told the outlet that the mum and the baby are both “doing great.”

Roberts had revealed her pregnancy back in August along with the gender of her first child.

Speaking about motherhood in a chat with Cosmopolitan, Roberts had said: “Ever since I was little, I wanted to have a baby, in theory. When I was a kid, I begged my mom to have another baby. The day she brought my sister home from the hospital, I remember holding her, wanting to dress and play with her.”

“At 16, I thought, By the time I’m 24, I’ll be married with kids. And then I was 24 and I was like, Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now? With work, especially with acting—the travel, the hours—it’s not always conducive to settling down in a traditional way,” she said. 

