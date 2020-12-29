Can't connect right now! retry
Zayn Malik debuts blue hair in new Christmas photos with Gigi Hadid's family

Fashion icons Gigi and Bella Hadid’s mum Yolanda Hadid came forth talking fans inside her intimate Christmas Day festivities with her family. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned to her Instagram and shared an exclusive glimpse into the Hadid Christmas celebrations.

The photos from the superstar mum’s post also featured Gigi’s singer boyfriend Zayn Malik as well Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend Dua Lipa.

Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the stars having an intimate celebration with their newest addition in the family, Zayn and Gigi’s daughter.

"One day, we will look back on this time and talk about what we learned, how we grew and how grateful we were to have each other...... #Christmas2020 #Family," Yolanda captioned the post.

In one of the photos, Yolanda could be seen striking a pose with her daughters, Gigi and Bella as well as Dua.

Another shot showed Zayn and Gigi opening up a winter outfit that their daughter received as a Christmas present while the new dad debuted jaw-dropping blue hair. 

