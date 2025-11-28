Marcello Hernández, Skyler Gisondo bring new energy to ‘Shrek 5'

Shrek 5 welcomed two new faces into its royal family as Marcello Hernández from Saturday Night Live and actor Skyler Gisondo officially joined the voice cast.

They are set to play Fergus and Farkle, sons of Shrek and Princess Fiona and their addition brought fresh excitement to the famous animated world.

The both stars joined the returning stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz, who once again voiced Shrek, Donkey and Fiona.

However, the film also included Zendaya as Felicia, the daughter of Shrek and Fiona, marking another major name added to the cast list.

Shrek 5 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 30 2027 as the movie promised a new journey in Far Far Away while bringing back the familiar charm that made iy global favourite.

The story was guided by directors Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn, who were known for shaping the early humour and emotion of the series.

Vernon earlier directed Shrek 2 and even voiced Gingy, while Dohrn contributed as writer, artist and voice actor including his role as Rumpelstiltskin.

Moreover, the production team included Gina Shay, who previously worked on Shrek Forever After and the Trolls movies.

Chris Meledandri, the chief of Illumination and the mind behind hits like Despicable Me and The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Brad Ableson, known for Minions The Rise of Gru and The Simpsons, woekrd as co director.

Since its debut in 2001, Shrek grew into a worldwide success with nearly three billion dollars earned at the box office.

With new cast members joining beloved originals, Shrek 5 is all set to bring back the old magic with fresh story and fun.