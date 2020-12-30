Jennifer Lopez shares stunning clip from her rehearsals for New Years Eve performance

Jennifer Lopez delighted fans as the singer gave them a peek at practice for performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.



The 51-yer-old singer teased a stunning clip from her rehearsals while announcing the exciting about her appearance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the charming star shared amazing video, showing her practicing for the big event.

She delighted fans s she wrote: 'BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I’m performing #InTheMorning for the very first time on @RockinEve!!!!!' J.

'It all starts with rehearsals,' she added.

Jennifer showed off her energy in a cropped grey hoodie and matching sweats. On her Instagram story she shared another look at A.Rod, writing 'Slugger on set' on top of a snap of the retired MLB pro grabbing her glittering mic.



Her rendition of 'In The Morning' will surely make music lovers dance. The 'Hustlers' actress also asked fans 'Which other songs should I add to the setlist?! Tell me below.'

Jennifer Lopez stunned fans with her practice ahead her big performance during Thursday night's big celebration.