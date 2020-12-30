Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez shares stunning clip from her rehearsals for New Years Eve performance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Jennifer Lopez delighted fans as the singer gave them a peek at practice for performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

The 51-yer-old singer teased a stunning clip from her rehearsals while announcing the exciting about her appearance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the charming star shared amazing video, showing her practicing for the big event.

She delighted fans s she wrote: 'BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: I’m performing #InTheMorning for the very first time on @RockinEve!!!!!' J.

'It all starts with rehearsals,' she added.

Jennifer showed off her energy in a cropped grey hoodie and matching sweats. On her Instagram story she shared another look at A.Rod, writing 'Slugger on set' on top of a snap of the retired MLB pro grabbing her glittering mic.

Her rendition of 'In The Morning' will surely make music lovers dance. The 'Hustlers' actress also asked fans 'Which other songs should I add to the setlist?! Tell me below.'

Jennifer Lopez stunned fans with her practice ahead her big performance during Thursday night's big celebration.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry launch first Spotify podcast with life lessons and hopes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry launch first Spotify podcast with life lessons and hopes
French fashion expert Pierre Cardin passes away at 98

French fashion expert Pierre Cardin passes away at 98
Prince Harry ‘push backed’ against Prince William’s concerns of Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry ‘push backed’ against Prince William’s concerns of Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry has years before he can attain a US passport: report

Prince Harry has years before he can attain a US passport: report
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry committed to work with 'the values of Her Majesty'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry committed to work with 'the values of Her Majesty'?
Tom Cruise to finish ‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot in former military base: report

Tom Cruise to finish ‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot in former military base: report
Beyonce saving families from eviction with her kind act

Beyonce saving families from eviction with her kind act
Hailey Bieber and Justin's NSFW exchange delights fans

Hailey Bieber and Justin's NSFW exchange delights fans
Lil Wayne irked over Grammy snub: ‘Why am I not worthy?’

Lil Wayne irked over Grammy snub: ‘Why am I not worthy?’
Alex Rodriguez sheds light on his ‘two greatest’ holiday gifts in 2020

Alex Rodriguez sheds light on his ‘two greatest’ holiday gifts in 2020
Halsey apologizes after sharing insensitive post on eating disorder

Halsey apologizes after sharing insensitive post on eating disorder

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s podcast to encircle themes of feminism and racism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s podcast to encircle themes of feminism and racism

Latest

view all