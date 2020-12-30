Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William in a tight race against father Prince Charles to take the throne

Prince William is being far less strange than his father Prince Charles, says expert 

Prince William is being pitted against his own father Prince Charles over comparisons on who is going to be the better ruler for the United Kingdom. 

According to many, William will make a far better King than his father, because he is more grounded and reliable.

Royal author Clive Irving believes Charles is more like an '18th century figure' while William 'looks like the 21st century should look like.'

He told Express UK, "Prince William is a very steadfast kind of person. Kate is a very shrewd person who knows exactly how to manage this and has been very skilful in doing it.

"And they do make a very attractive couple. They look like the 21st century should look like.

"They are not ordinary, they will never be ordinary people. But William is being far less strange than his father - he is far more rock-solid, I think," he added.

