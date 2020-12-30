Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Princess Diana angered Queen Elizabeth for disrespecting royal family heirloom

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Princess Diana was gifted a family heirloom by Queen Elizabeth which she was handed over by Queen Mother 

Princess Diana invited the wrath of left Queen Elizabeth after she disrespected a royal family heirloom by miswearing it in public.

The fashion faux pas happened in 1984, when Diana attended a gala dinner dance at the Southern Cross Hotel in Melbourne, Australia, along with husband Prince Charles.

The heirloom in question was an art deco, emerald choker that the Queen Mother had given to Queen Elizabeth, and she handed it down to Diana after she became the Princess of Wales.

However, the Queen was not to pleased by how Diana chose to wear it in a public gathering: like a headpiece, instead of a choker.

"What Diana was wearing while dancing around in her husband's arms was actually a necklace that was part of the Crown Jewels that she had been given by Queen Elizabeth herself," royal commentator Debora Attanasio told Marie Claire Italia.

"It was a piece that the Queen was very fond of, but which she, in turn, decided to pass on to Diana as a wedding gift. According to sources close to the Queen, having seen what Diana had done with it, Her Majesty became very irritated."

