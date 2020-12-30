Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Sania Mirza is a sight to behold in latest picture

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Sania Mirza poses for her Instagram picture. Photo: Instagram
  • Tennis star Sania Mirza posts picture of herself in a traditional dress on Instagram.
  • She can be seen donning a white long traditional dress paired with yellow chunri.

Tennis star Sania Mirza's latest sun-kissed picture has enchanted her fans as they flood the comments section of her Instagram with praises and love for the Indian sports star.

Read more: Couples shot: Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza spotted with Azhar Mahmood and family in Dubai

Mirza posted the picture on Instagram Wednesday. In it, she is seen wearing a white long traditional dress paired with yellow chunri.

The tennis star is actively seen interacting and posting updates on her life on social media. A day earlier, Mirza took to Instagram with an "expectation vs reality" post capturing her and husband Shoaib Malik's families attempting to take a Kodak moment at Dubai's Desert Safari. 



