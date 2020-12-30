Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
No, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not getting engaged in Ranthambore

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been all over the news as many speculate that the two could soon be tying the knot.

After the couple headed to a family vacation to Ranthambore with all members present, fans couldn’t help but wonder whether an engagement was on the getaway agenda.

However, the speculation was soon put to rest by Randhir Kapoor who spoke to Indian Express recently and said that no celebratory family function is happening during the vacation.

"It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect,” he said. 

