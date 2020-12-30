Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Ali Zafar, Aima Baig unveil teaser of their song 'Ve Mahiya'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Ali Zafar, Aima Baig unveil teaser of their song ‘Ve Mahiya’

Leading Pakistani singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig have unveiled the teaser of their latest song Ve Mahiya.

Directed by Adnan Qazi, the song will be released on January 1, 2021.

The Mela Loot Liya singer turned to Instagram and shared the teaser with simple caption ““Ve Mahiya” - Teaser. Feat.”

Aima Baig also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared the teaser.

She also announced the release date of Ve Mahiya, saying “VE MAHIYA. 01-01-2021”.

Fans flooded the comment section with lovely messages, saying that they were eagerly waiting for the release of the song.

