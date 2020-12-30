Sir Elton John spills the beans on sobriety to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Can't connect right now! retry
Sir Elton John recently touched upon the truth behind his past alcohol struggles during an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Grammy award winning singer touched upon his past struggles with alcohol during his podcast appearance on Archewell Audio podcast.

There he was quoted telling the Sussexes "I’m a recovering alcoholic so I have an AA meeting from this house every Sunday. I connect with friends who I’ve known for over 30 years in the programme, and that’s great. If it hadn’t been for Zoom I don’t know what we would’ve done, I really don’t.”

“Without Zoom … it’s been a lifesaver. Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes.”

He later concluded by saying, “I’m truly a blessed man. If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way.”

