Inside Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau surprisingly serious romance

Long-distance relationships are hard. Add global tours and political life into the mix? That’s next-level.

But somehow, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are making it look… kind of fun.

Several months into their unexpected romance, the duo is still going strong – despite living in different worlds (and time zones). As per People magazine, they knew exactly what they were signing up for.

“The priority for both of them is stability for the kids. Katy and Justin have had to be flexible to make the relationship work,” the source said.

“They travel whenever they can to spend time together. The long-distance dynamic was never a surprise to them.”

Between Perry’s nearly 100-show Lifetimes Tour and Trudeau’s packed schedule, “simple” isn’t really an option. Still, they’re committed.

“They understood from the beginning that their lives were complicated and that it wouldn’t be the easiest relationship logistically.”

Translation: this isn’t your average date-night situation.

And yet–it’s working.

“They really wanted to see where things could go, and have been determined to make it work.”

Perry, who shares daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom, and Trudeau, a father of three with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, are keeping family front and center.

“She fell for him early on because he really showed that he was interested,” the source added. “They’ve already had to navigate a lot of logistics. The fact that they’ve been willing to do that says a lot about how serious they are about each other.”

And the kids? Apparently on board.

“She’s cool, she’s nice,” Trudeau’s son Xavier said after meeting Perry. “We talked for hours… She gave me advice and next steps for me and stuff.”

Long-distance, blended families, busy lives – and still making time for goofy selfies. Not bad at all.